AKRON, Ohio — Akron firefighters are investigating after flames broke out at a home Monday night.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of Smith Farm Avenue.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of an upstairs window.

Two adults and two dogs were displaced due to the fire.

One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control before midnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown.