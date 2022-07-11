AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police announced that they will be holding a daily press briefing to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation, starting on Monday.

The city plans on holding daily briefings until July 31.

They will not be holding one on July 13 to respect the city's day of mourning for Jayland Walker.

