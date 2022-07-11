Watch Now
11 AM: Akron Police to hold first daily press briefing following death of Jayland Walker

Akron Police Chief Mylett sits down for an interview regarding the shooting of Jayland Walker.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 11, 2022
AKRON, Ohio  — Akron Police announced that they will be holding a daily press briefing to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation, starting on Monday.

You can watch the briefing in the player below at 11 a.m.

The city plans on holding daily briefings until July 31.

They will not be holding one on July 13 to respect the city's day of mourning for Jayland Walker.

