13-year-old shot in Akron over the weekend; boy sustained non-life-threatening injury, police say

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of Ericsson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene and found evidence someone had been shot but couldn't find anyone.

Several minutes later, officers were notified that someone had driven the boy to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding how the boy was shot and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 330-375-2TIP or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.