14-year-old injured during weekend shooting in Akron

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy injured over the weekend. He is in serious condition.

Police were called to the 700 block of Eugene Street around 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a teenager with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to administer First Aid and apply a chest seal and a tourniquet before EMS arrived.

The teen was transported to Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

