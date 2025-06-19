Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Akron

Shooting generic
File Image
Shooting generic
Posted

Akron Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Grant Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they learned that the teen had been approached by another male who flashed a handgun and attempted to rob him of his cellphone.

A struggle ensued in which the teen grabbed the hand of the other person, who fired a shot at the teen, police said.

The shooter dropped the gun and fled from the scene before police arrived.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.