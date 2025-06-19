14-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Akron

Akron Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Grant Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they learned that the teen had been approached by another male who flashed a handgun and attempted to rob him of his cellphone.

A struggle ensued in which the teen grabbed the hand of the other person, who fired a shot at the teen, police said.

The shooter dropped the gun and fled from the scene before police arrived.

