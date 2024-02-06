17-year-old arrested for stealing Akron gas station's tip jar and shooting employee, police say

Akron Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing a tip jar from an Akron gas station on Jan. 25 and then shooting an employee who chased after him.

According to Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, police tracked the teen down Tuesday and arrested him in the 800 block of Oberlin Street. The teen is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

“I want to thank the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their swift work in investigating this case and arresting the suspect,” said Malik. “I want to make it very clear that anyone perpetrating violence will be held accountable in Akron. I am thankful that the victim has survived this senseless act, and we will ensure his attacker is brought to justice.”

The shooting happened on Jan. 25 at the Gas & Save, located in the 800 block of West Exchange Street.

The mayor's office said that the teen allegedly went into the store, grabbed the tip jar off the counter and then ran off. A 25-year-old employee from the store chased after him, following him several blocks down Delia Avenue, where he was then shot by the teen.

The teen is currently being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention facility. A court date hasn't been announced.

“This arrest is a credit to the dedication and commitment of our Akron officers and detectives as well as the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force,” said Acting Akron Police Chief Brian Harding. “We have had folks working around the clock to find this suspect to ensure he will face the consequences of these senseless actions. I also want to thank our community as it was a tip that helped lead us to the suspect. The more that our residents get involved and break that code of silence, the safer our community can be.”