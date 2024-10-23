18-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured after Canton shooting

Canton police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman injured.

Police responded to the area of 10th Street NW and High Avenue NW around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

When police were at the scene, they learned 18-year-old Rajhion Davis arrived at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shootings are related.

This is the second gun-related homicide this year in Canton.