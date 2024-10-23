18-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured after Canton shooting

Canton police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman injured.
Police responded to the area of 10th Street NW and High Avenue NW around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in stable condition.
When police were at the scene, they learned 18-year-old Rajhion Davis arrived at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead.
Police believe the shootings are related.
This is the second gun-related homicide this year in Canton.