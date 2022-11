AKRON, Ohio — Akon Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 4th Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.