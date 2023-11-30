2 dogs dead, 1 missing after Canton house fire

The Canton Fire Department said an extension cord was the cause of a house fire that left two dogs dead and one missing.

Flames broke out at a home in the 200 block of Smith Avenue SW on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the first floor of the home fully in flames.

The two people who lived inside the home were outside but told firefighters that there were several dogs inside.

While firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they found eight dogs in total.

Two dogs died and three dogs and three puppies were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the dogs had to be resuscitated.

Firefighters said one dog is still missing.

No other injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, there were multiple calls about an explosion from the southwest of the city but it doesn't appear to be related to the fire and the origin of that explosion is unknown at this time.

