2 former FirstEnergy executives, former state utility regulator charged in HB6 bribery scandal

During a news conference on Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that three more people had been charged in the House Bill 6 scandal.

Yost announced that former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones, former FirstEnergy Senior Vice President Michael Dowling and former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio have been charged with a "combined 27 counts of felony violations, including engaging in a corrupt activity, all related to their joint enterprise to hijack Ohio’s regulatory structure for the benefit of First Energy Corporation and for themselves."

Specifically, Jones and Dowling have been charged with bribery, telecommunications fraud, money laundering and theft.

"There can be no justice without holding the checkwriters and masterminds accountable," Yost said.

Yost said he spoke with the group's attorneys, and they were supposed to turn themselves in to the Summit County Jail Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. but never showed up.

"This is about a hostile capture of Ohio State government," Yost said.

HB6 was a scandal-ridden bill that forced ratepayers to spend millions funding “dirty” coal plants and resulted in a 20-year prison sentence for former House Speaker Larry Householder for his part in the largest corruption scandal in state history.

A jury found that Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated in a racketeering scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

According to Yost, the new leadership at FirstEnergy has helped with the investigation.

