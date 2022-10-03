2 kids die in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are investigating a crash that left two children dead.
The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue SW.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford F550, when he lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree.
The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Brayden Kauffman were inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.