2 kids die in Canton crash

Canton Police
News 5 Cleveland.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Oct 03, 2022
CANTON, Ohio  — Canton Police are investigating a crash that left two children dead.

The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue SW.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford F550, when he lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Brayden Kauffman were inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

