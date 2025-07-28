Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 shootings reported in Akron a little over an hour apart

Police do not believe they are connected
Akron Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened a little more than an hour apart.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Botnick Plaza.

A 23-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the hip and leg.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard.

An 18-year-old man told police he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus when shots were fired.

He was shot in the ankle and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

