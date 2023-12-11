2 women selling iPhone robbed at gunpoint by teens in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating after two women trying to sell an iPhone were robbed by the possible buyers.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the 300 block of W. Crosier Avenue in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood.

According to police, the two women met up with a potential buyer to sell an iPhone. Once at the meeting location, the women were approached by two male teens, about 15 to 17 years old, who were armed with guns. The teens then robbed the women at gunpoint and ran off.

A specific description of the teens wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.