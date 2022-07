AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside of a vehicle.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.

Police said multiple people inside a vehicle fired at the man.

When police arrived, they found him lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.