26-year-old man shot, killed in Akron, males flee scene on foot, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron Monday afternoon; detectives determined an unknown number of males fled from the scene, and Akron Police are asking the public for information.

At about 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue, according to a news release from Akron Police. Officers found a 26-year-old man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Detectives later determined an unknown number of males fled the scene on foot, but the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.