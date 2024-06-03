27-year-old man killed during Akron street party identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 27-year-old man killed during a street party shooting in Akron Saturday night.

The man has been identified as Lateris Cook of Akron.

The shooting left 24 others injured, with two in critical condition.

What happened?

Around 10 p.m., police said they went to a private residence where the birthday party was occurring. About 200 revelers were present, loud and shooting fireworks, and police asked them to disperse from the street because of motor vehicle traffic.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, people returned to the party, say police, and a little after midnight, police said they started receiving calls about shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found two handguns and multiple types of shell casings, including casings from a rifle.

City, police and fire and fire officials provided an update on the shooting Sunday night.

Akron city officials give news conference after 24 shot, 1 killed in overnight shooting

RELATED: 24 shot, 1 dead in street party shooting in Akron

Police said there were at least 35 shell casings at the scene.

This matches what a News 5 journalist on the scene saw just after the shooting.

Akron police processing evidence at overnight shooting scene

Police said they do not know the number of shooters at this time and have not identified any suspects.

No arrests have been made.

