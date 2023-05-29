Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

27-year-old man riding dirt bike crashes into metal pole, dies

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:07:09-04

Akron Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man crashed his dirt bike into a metal pole and died.

Police said they were called to the corner of W. Exchange and Bishop streets around 9:15 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive man on the ground.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 27-year-old man was riding his dirtbike westbound on West Exchange Street when he lost control, and struck a curb and metal pole.

He was ejected from the dirt bike and died at the scene.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.