27-year-old man riding dirt bike crashes into metal pole, dies

Akron Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man crashed his dirt bike into a metal pole and died.

Police said they were called to the corner of W. Exchange and Bishop streets around 9:15 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive man on the ground.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 27-year-old man was riding his dirtbike westbound on West Exchange Street when he lost control, and struck a curb and metal pole.

He was ejected from the dirt bike and died at the scene.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

