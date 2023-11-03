2nd suspect arrested for shooting death of 26-year-old Akron man last month

A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Akron man that occurred on Oct. 2, according to a news release from US Marshals.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Julian Sistrunk, who was wanted by Akron Police for aggravated murder for the shooting death of Trieg Schwab, according to the news release. Sistrunk was arrested Friday morning by members of the task force at an address near the 800 block of Highland Road in Canton.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue on Oct. 2 for a report of shots fired, officials said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Schwab with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Oct. 27, members of the task force arrested 18-year-old Robert Greenlee at an address near the 400 block of Hardman Drive in connection to the homicide, the release states.

Sistrunk was later identified as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.