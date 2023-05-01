3 shot at Akron hookah lounge

Akron Police are investigating after three people were shot at a hookah lounge on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Exhale Hookah Lounge on East Exchange Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victims were men between 20 and 41 years old. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary indications revealed a person fired multiple shots after an altercation.

Police said shell casings and other pieces of evidence were found at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.