3 transported to hospital after Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating an early Friday morning fire that sent three adults to the hospital.

The fire started in the back of a house on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire spread to the basement where there was damage.

Firefighters found three people inside the house.

Firefighters said they were transported to the hospital and were conscious and breathing.

Lt. Tim Morrison said the fire and police departments were heroic in responding to this fire.

"We appreciate the heroic efforts of the fire departments and the crews to get here this early in the morning and be ready to go at any given moment," Morrison said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

