CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in a driveway.

The crash happened on July 2 around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Blossom Court NE.

Malachi Williams was transported to Aultman Hospital by a private car, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 330-649-5800.