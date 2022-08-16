3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Akron parking lot, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Akron on Monday afternoon, according to Akron Police's daily report.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. at a parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue, police officials said.

According to police, a Honda CRV was stopped in the lot when the girl ran into the parking lot and into the path of the vehicle.

She was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died.

According to police, the 42-year-old woman driving the vehicle was unaware that she had struck the child.

