31-year-old man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Akron mother

AKRON, Ohio — A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested on the city's east side Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and killing a mother.

Quinton Nixon had an arrest warrant issued for his role in the death of Toni Westover.

According to Amy Perry, her older sister went to a home in 2200 block of Maryland Avenue in the Kenmore Neighborhood with another man— her boyfriend— on July 25.

Police said there was some sort of altercation inside the home around 2:30 a.m. and Westover was shot.

A 911 caller stated he was in the bedroom of the upstairs apartment when he heard gunshots coming from the living room. He wasn't clear on exactly what happened.

An operator asked, "Do you know who shot her?" The caller replied, "No."

The operator responded, "Do you know if someone broke in? The man said, "It sounded like it and then I heard some people, they started yelling and I heard gunshots."

Westover was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she was pronounced dead.

Lt. Michael Miller said detectives collected evidence, including shell casings, at the crime scene, but a gun was not found.

Miller said several people left the home after the murder, and investigators would still like to talk to those potential witnesses.

"There's always a missing link and that link is if there is somebody in the community that has information," Miller said.

A $5,000 reward was offered for Nixon's arrest via Crimestoppers.

Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother

RELATED: Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother

Perry said Tuesday that she will anxiously wait for word on an arrest and for justice for her sister.

"I'm going to make sure who did this is put away and I will get my day in court to tell him how we all feel," Perry said. "We will all get that day."

