A 31-year-old man died after a shooting at Old Glory Daze on Old Main Street in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said police and EMS were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground just inside the back door of the bar with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been provided.