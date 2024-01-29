Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

33-year-old mother, 1-year-old child carjacked at gunpoint in Akron over the weekend

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 11:23:31-05

The Akron Police Department is investigating the carjacking of a mother and her child over the weekend.

According to authorities, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the 1300 block of Diagonal Road.

The woman told the responding officers that she was getting ready to unload her SUV when she was approached at gunpoint by an unknown man wearing a blue coat and a black mask, authorities said.

The mother was able to get her 1-year-old child out of the vehicle before the man drove off.

Authorities said they located the mother's 2019 GMC Acadia Sunday afternoon. The carjacker remains on the loose.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through