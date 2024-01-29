33-year-old mother, 1-year-old child carjacked at gunpoint in Akron over the weekend

The Akron Police Department is investigating the carjacking of a mother and her child over the weekend.

According to authorities, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the 1300 block of Diagonal Road.

The woman told the responding officers that she was getting ready to unload her SUV when she was approached at gunpoint by an unknown man wearing a blue coat and a black mask, authorities said.

The mother was able to get her 1-year-old child out of the vehicle before the man drove off.

Authorities said they located the mother's 2019 GMC Acadia Sunday afternoon. The carjacker remains on the loose.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.