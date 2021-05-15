34-year-old man dies after crashing car, becoming trapped in burning vehicle

AKRON, Ohio — A 34-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that occurred in Akron early Saturday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 2:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling west on Russell Avenue approaching Manning Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car drove over the northeast corner of the intersection and struck a utility pole before continuing on Manning Avenue, striking a stop sign and a garage, police said.

The Corvette came to rest on top of an unoccupied vehicle parked inside of the garage, according to police.

At that time, police said the Corvette caught fire with the 34-year-old man still trapped inside.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was reportedly able to get out of the car and was transported to a nearby hospital by a citizen, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The 34-year-old man's name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification, police said.

Properties in the 1100 block of Manning Avenue sustained structural damage as a result of the crash.

Police said speed was a clear factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.