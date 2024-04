Akron Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex Monday night.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Everton Drive around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head in the hallway.

According to the medical examiner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is unknown at this time.