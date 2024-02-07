38-year-old man hurt in 'senseless' shooting in Akron, police say

The Akron Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that happened Wednesday morning and left a 38-year-old man injured.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hawkins Avenue.

According to authorities, the man was shot in the abdomen. Responding officers administered first aid to the man until EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The man's wounds are serious, but police said that they don't believe they are life-threatening.

Akron Police said detectives are "actively working to identify and locate the suspect responsible for the senseless shooting."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.