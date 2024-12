Akron police are investigating a crash that left a 40-year-old man dead Monday night.

Police were called to I-77 northbound near Route 8 around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a vehicle crashed into a parked semi truck trailer, pinning the vehicle against the guard rail.

Police said a crane had to be used to lift the trailer off the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.