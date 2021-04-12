43-year-old man charged with murder after victim dies 2 weeks after being stabbed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 43-year-old man previously arrested on felonious assault charges stemming from an altercation that resulted in a stabbing has now been charged with murder following the death of the stabbing victim, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Monday, March 29, officers were patrolling in the area of the 200 block of East Market Street near the Haven of Rest when they found a 38-year-old on the ground with a stab wound to the neck, police said.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he underwent surgery and remained in serious condition until he died Sunday, April 11, according to police.

Officers had previously apprehended Willie James, 43, in the area of Goodkirk Street and Perkins Street and alleged he stabbed the victim during an argument. James was arrested on felonious assault charges and now that the victim has died as a result of his injuries, James has been charged with murder.

Police are withholding the victim's name pending positive identification and family notification.