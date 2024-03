The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. on the 600 block of West Waterloo Road.

When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on the ground outside near a shed.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

His identity is unknown at this time.