43-year-old man sentenced to 22-26 years for causing fire that injured 2 firefighters

A 43-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to 22-26 years in prison for causing a fire that injured two firefighters.

The fire happened in August 2022 on Winton Avenue.

As firefighters entered the house, it exploded.

2 firefighters injured in Akron house explosion

The firefighters were transported to the hospital and later recovered.

Investigators discovered gas canisters purchased by Timothy Christian, 43, and Stanley Winchester, 69.

Christian pled guilty to the following charges:



Aggravated Arson.

Complicity in the Commission of an Offense.

Conspiracy.

Four Counts of Felonious Assault.

He will also have to register as an arson offender when he is released from prison.

“Two firefighters suffered significant injuries because Timothy Christian directed Stanley Winchester to set fire to his home. I’m pleased to know the public is safer with him behind bars for a long time,” said Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich. “My heart goes out to the injured firefighters who put their lives on the line while trying to save others.”

Winchester pled guilty to the following charges in Aug. 2023:



Aggravated Arson.

Two Counts of Felonious Assault.

Winchester, who was to testify against Christian at trial, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.