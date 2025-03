According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, a man and woman have died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Akron police were called to a home on South Highland Avenue for a welfare check at 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been revealed at this time.