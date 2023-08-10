Watch Now
44-year-old woman dies days after Akron motorcycle crash

Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 10, 2023
Akron Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 44-year-old woman dead and a 50-year-old man with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on The Brooklands.

According to police, the man riding the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn onto Adelaide Boulevard, causing the motorcycle to go down and eject both occupants.

When police arrived, both the man and woman were found unconscious on the ground.

They were transported to the hospital, where the woman died a few days later.

Police said neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

