47-year-old man shot, killed in Akron Friday night

The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who was shot Friday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 800 block of E. Wilbeth Road just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found that the man had been shot in the torso. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that the man was shot in the 1300 block of S. Arlington Street and then dropped off on E. Wilbeth Road shortly thereafter.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.