54-year-old Canton man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

CANTON, Ohio — A 54-year-old man from Canton was arrested in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and is facing several charges for his role in the riot and violence, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the statement of facts, John Douglas Wright participated in the riot at the Capitol based on tips from people who knew him and his own admissions.

Wright posted live videos on his Facebook page from inside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The following day, Wright was interviewed by The Canton Repository where he said he was "beaten up by the cops" and that "Yesterday wasn't the end. Yesterday was the first battle of the war. I promise you."

A cooperating witness told the FBI that Wright had admitted to being detained in the Capitol Building Rotunda during the riot and that he was sprayed with a chemical agent and forced to the ground, while other witnesses told the FBI they had seen his videos and recognized his voice in them.

While looking through Wright's social media channels, the FBI found statements such as "TODAY WE TAKE GEORGIA TOMORROW WE TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK (SOUND FAMILIAR)" posted on Jan. 5 and "YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN" posted on Jan. 7.

On Jan. 11, an agent interviewed Wright at his residence where he denied being at the Capitol building.

The FBI said CCTV video at the Capitol building shows the person believed to be Wright wearing the same hoodie Wright wore on numerous occasions during interviews with The Canton Repository. Wright also shared an image of him wearing the hoodie as he shoved a police barrier at the Capitol riot.

FBI

After obtaining a search warrant, FBI agents observed numerous conversations Wright had with people on Facebook, including messages such as:

"WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIGHT THE BLUE TOMORROW"

"FROM WHAT I SEEN TONIGHT THE TEMPERS WILL BE UP TOMORROW AND POLICE LINES WILL BE BREACHED"

"THE FIRST MISTAKE THEY MAKE IN CHAMBERS WE ARE GOING IN AND DRAG THEM OUT"

"ALMOST WAR TIME"

Comparing the photos, videos and messages and determining the person involved was Wright, an arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court.

Wright has been charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/congress; and false statement to federal agents.

RELATED: 31-year-old Ohio man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot