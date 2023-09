Akron Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man riding a motorcycle was ejected from his bike and died.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Albrecht Avenue.

According to authorities, Lawrence Meiers was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Albrecht Avenue when he clipped a vehicle that was turning onto Ripley Avenue.

Meiers was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.