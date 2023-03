AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating a homicide after a 63-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound on a walking trail.

Police were called to the 600 block of Carroll Street on Saturday for an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found the man lying in a grassy area next to the walking trail with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released.