63rd annual Father's Day Car Show at Akron's historic Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens draws in hundreds

AKRON, Ohio — For the 63rd year, hundreds of car enthusiasts made their way to Akron's Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens for the annual Father's Day car show. From antique to classic to modern, more than 400 cars were on site for visitors.

“The tradition over time has been phenomenal. We’ve had people coming here for 40 plus years," said Sean Joyce, the president and executive director of Stan Hywet.

Cars from 1915 to 1996 were on display on the Great Meadow lawn and The Inner Circle featured cars from the 1920s in front of the Manor House, as a nod to the 2021 theme of restoration.

“Just a good chance to get outside and in beautiful weather and hang out with my son," said Matt Chase.

Meg Shaw

Also during the show, visitors had a chance to walk through the 65-room manor house and see the restoration work that's taken place over the last five years.

"We've restored over 16 spaces back to their original 1915 appearance," said Julie Frey, the curator for Stan Hywet. "So as you walk through the Manor House, now you’re seeing it just as F.A. and Gertrude Seiberling did the first day they moved into Stan Hywet."

A special day for dads and those who look up to them.

"I love you dad and I love to spend time with you," said 11-year-old Milo Chase.