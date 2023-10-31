'Accidental-careless smoking,' determined as cause in Canton fire that killed 71-year-old man

An apartment fire in Canton Friday evening left a 71-year-old man dead and two others injured, officials said.

The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Trinity Place NW.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a basement apartment and heavy smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters said the smoke made it difficult for those living on the second floor to escape.

Two residents were rescued from a second-floor window.

Ronald Mikes, 71, was pulled from the apartment where the fire originated and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Officials said two other residents were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental — careless smoking.