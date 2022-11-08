Adarus Black found guilty of murdering Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — A jury has found 19-year-old Adarus Black guilty of killing 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in 2020 in Akron.

On June 14, 2020, Crawford, 18, was driving her maternal grandmother home after running errands when shots were fired into her car from another car at a stoplight located at North and Howard Streets in Akron.

She was hit by bullets and died at an Akron hospital. The grandmother wasn't injured.

Akron police said Crawford, a graduate of North High School who was planning to attend Central State University, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and called the murder a case of "mistaken identity."

Trial starting for Adaraus Black, accused in murder of Na'Kia Crawford

Black was identified as the murder suspect by Akron police, and investigators believe Black hid in various parts of the country for 20 months.

Sentencing for Black is scheduled for November 30 at 1 p.m.