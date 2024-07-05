After tragedy in June, Akron excited to gather for Rib, White and Blue Festival

AKRON, Ohio — The month of June was a difficult time for the city of Akron after a mass shooting that left one dead and 29 wounded—an incident that saw Juneteenth celebrations, concerts at Lock 3 and other events canceled. But with a new month comes new events, including the Rib White and Blue Festival Downtown.

An annual tradition that worked its way back after COVID-19, the Rib, White and Blue Festival went on this year as planned, with law enforcement on full staff around the city to ensure safety.

"We’ve been planning for this for months," said Akron Police Lieutenant Brent Bauknecht. "It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck to ensure that the public can have a safe, festive Fourth of July."

The event, which kicked off Wednesday and runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, saw crowds out to Main Street Downtown for some good food and festivities.

"This is what we love to do is celebrate, so we’re celebrating from State Street to Bowery Street. We’re covering about four blocks of city right now just to celebrate," said Downtown Operations Manager Chris Griffith.

Akron residents Nakela and Lance Bell were among them.

"We were kind of afraid if they were going to have it or not because a lot of thing did get canceled," Nakela said. "It really is a really good outcome. I’m happy that everybody still, despite everything that happened last month, we were still able to come here to day and enjoy ourselves."

"People don’t want to be inside, especially in huge events here," Lance added. "They want to go out and body wanted to see it canceled."

For many in Akron, the rib burnoff is something to look forward to every year and has become a tradition.

"We come every year. We used to do what was called a "Meat Report Card, and we would rank all the different rib places," said resident Kurt Ewing. "It’s been quite a tradition for a while in Akron and we love it, and we wouldn't miss it."

Nightly concerts at Lock 3, live entertainment, a fireworks show Thursday and, of course, plenty of hot-off-the-grill ribs up for judging by guests make Rib, White and Blue Festival fun for the whole family.

"This is just a central part for Akron. This is our gathering space. We want you to come down and enjoy each other, enjoy family, enjoy friends, meet new friends, meet new people celebrate with music, celebrate with food. It’s a great way to just gather together and enjoy a good time," Griffith said.

And while the area still heals from the violent tragedy that occurred in June, Fourth of July festivities in Downtown Akron served as a way to gather together, heal and enjoy a beautiful city.

"I understand a lot of things are going on in the world these days but we still need to get out and celebrate the Fourth of July and it's important to do that in person with people, good food, cold beer," Ewing said.

To learn more about the Rib, White and Blue Festival and schedule of events, click here.