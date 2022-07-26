Akron announces 4 new recipients to receive grant to curb violence

AKRON, Ohio — On Tuesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced four new recipients will receive a portion of a grant to help curb violence in the city.

Horrigan said an additional $230,000 will be awarded to Violence Intervention and Prevention recipients, bringing the total to $1.6 million.

"The VIP grant program allows us to support proven mentoring, skills building and intervention programs in our community in order to prevent crime and enhance the well-being of a generation of young people and our community at large," said Horrigan. "By investing in the trusted and emerging community programs that are already doing this essential work in our neighborhoods, we can reach more people and be more effective in working towards our goals."

The recipients in this round include:



100 Black Men - $20,000

Greenleaf Family Center - $30,500

South Akron Youth Mentorship - $80,000

Students With a Goal (SWAG) - $100,000

The Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program is open to nonprofit organizations and faith-based organizations, as well as healthcare organizations that provide care to individuals experiencing trauma exacerbated by the pandemic.

