Akron announces plans to crack down on glass recycling, costs

AKRON, Ohio — Sheena Mason, an Akron resident, recycles daily, because as she says, it’s “just good for the environment. Just something I don't think I should do.”

She explained to News 5 team that her routine is simple as she just “break[s] it down. Put it in a bin.”

But she’s rethinking the stance and effort with city plans looming that detail central drop-off locations for glass recyclables.

“It would be an extra step, a little harder, but yeah, I’m not sure why we would need to do that.”

According to the city of Akron, there’s been ongoing concern about residents mixing glass with other recyclables. Though the city currently has a single-stream recycling system in place, recycling glass in curbside bins is strictly prohibited. Emily Collins, the mayor’s strategic advisor, says glass has been prohibited since 2018 due to China’s block on glass imports.

“It's heavy. There's an extra $80 a ton that was being charged to us; still is being charged to u if there's 20% residue in that ton this processed. So, that can be very, very costly and we were losing money,” Collins said.

Now, a new pilot program will set up five or seven drop-off spots specifically for those glass items starting this summer. More than 1,000 residents responded to a citywide survey about their recycling wants and needs.

“At this stage, the cost is really in transporting from the drop-off locations to the centralized location. And then, you know, we're not expecting fees for any of those things. So it's a huge financial benefit to the city,” said Collins.

The city seems aware of the downsides for residents, like accessibility to these centralized bins. However, the recent surveys are proving helpful in addressing possible issues.

“We want to make sure that we're getting resident feedback consistently through the process.”

Details surrounding the pilot program are still being sorted out as officials continue to welcome community feedback.

