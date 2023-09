An Akron firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a fire at a former middle school Saturday afternoon, Akron Fire officials said.

The fire happened before 3 p.m. at the former Goodrich Middle School, located at 700 Lafollette St.

Firefighters said they received a call about lots of black smoke coming from the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.