AKRON, Ohio — An Akron firefighter is recovering after suffering minor injuries during an early morning house fire.

The fire broke out at a house on Dodge Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Four adults were displaced due to the fire.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.