Akron hospital celebrates Christmas early with annual Tree Festival

AKRON, Ohio - Akron is getting ready for the holiday season.

The volunteers at Akron Children's Hospital is hosting the 37th annual Holiday Tree Festival from Nov. 17 through Nov. 25 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron.

Admission to the festival is free.

Originally founded in 1982 as a way for families to celebrate the holiday season, the 2018 festival will feature more than 150 decorated trees, as well as more than 85 wreaths and hundreds of other holiday decorations.

All items on display have been donated by local corporations, groups, and individuals. Everything will be available for immediate sale to benefit the hospital.

