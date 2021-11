AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Detective Bureau has arrested a Wings of Change Learning Center employee who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 9-year-old student.

Detectives said they were called in September on reports of student aid Isaac Rosler, 20, sexually exploiting a 9-year-old boy.

Rosler was charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape.

He was booked in the Summit County Jail.