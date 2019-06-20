Menu

Akron man accused of killing woman found inside of storage unit

Posted: 9:02 PM, Jun 19, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-20 17:18:14Z
Akron police have arrested a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman.
Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday about a missing 68-year-old woman.

The woman's body was found inside of a storage unit in the 500 block of Tallmadge Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the woman as Mary Kay Wohlfarth, of Akron.

Police said Michael Olson, 35, was seen driving her vehicle, which is still missing.

He was taken into custody by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Olson has been charged with murder and auto theft.

