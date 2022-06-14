Watch
Akron man arrested for allegedly beating 1-year-old to death

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 14, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been arrested for allegedly beating a 1-year-old to death, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Sevice.

The 37-year-old man allegedly beat the 1-year-old to death on Jan. 22 at a home on Edgewood Avenue, officials said. Court records state that he is due to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to the coroner's office, the baby had broken ribs, significant bruising and head trauma.

The 1-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as either beating or smothering.

The man was the only person with the baby on the day the child died, according to police.

U.S. Marshals arrested the man at his work in the 2400 block of Romig Road.

